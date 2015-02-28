Govt unveils universal social security and pension schemes

Finance Minister today announced a slew of low-cost pension and schemes, including and Universal scheme.



will provide defined pension according to contribution. Of this, 50% contribution would be made by the government, he said while presenting the for 2015-16 in the Lok Sabha.

"The government proposes to work towards Universal for all Indians," he said.



Besides, the government proposes to launch PM Suraksha Bima Yojana to increase the access to It will be linked Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.



The scheme will offer coverage of Rs 2 lakh for premium of just Rs 12 a year, he said.



"These social schemes reflect our intention that no person suffers from avoidable pain due to illness, old age," he said.