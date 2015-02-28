JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News » Individual
Business Standard

Govt unveils universal social security and pension schemes

Besides, the government proposes to launch PM Suraksha Bima Yojana to increase the access to insurance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced a slew of low-cost pension and insurance schemes, including Atal Pension Yojana and Universal Social Security scheme.

Atal Pension Yojana will provide defined pension according to contribution. Of this, 50% contribution would be made by the government, he said while presenting the Budget for 2015-16 in the Lok Sabha.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget


"The government proposes to work towards Universal Social Security for all Indians," he said.

Besides, the government proposes to launch PM Suraksha Bima Yojana to increase the access to insurance. It will be linked Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

The scheme will offer coverage of Rs 2 lakh for premium of just Rs 12 a year, he said.

"These social schemes reflect our intention that no person suffers from avoidable pain due to illness, old age," he said.

First Published: Sat, February 28 2015. 12:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements