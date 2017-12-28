Gross negligence by MCDs in discharging duties: HC

The High has said a large number of PILs before it alleging unauthorised construction in the national capital, which are later found to be true, show "gross negligence" of municipal bodies in discharging their duties.



The observation by a bench of Acting Gita Mittal and Justice C came while hearing a plea by a registered society pointing out unauthorised constructions in east



It directed the east municipal corporation (EDMC) to carry out a survey of illegal constructions in the areas under it and take action against them in accordance withThe EDMC was also ordered to file a status report detailing the steps taken by it and the matter has been listed for further hearing on April 4, next year.While issuing the direction, the bench said it was the "bounden duty" of the municipal corporations to "ensure strict compliance" of provisions of the Municipal Corporation of Act, 1957."It is truly unfortunate that this has been inundated with complaints in the writ petitions pointing out unauthorised constructions. Invariably all these complaints are being found true and correct in the status reports which are filed by the municipal corporations."All these would show gross by the officers of the municipal corporations and also their failure to abide by the statutory duties and discharge of their public obligations," it said.

