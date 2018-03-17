GST collection to cross Rs 900 billion after April, says CBEC official

-
The collection of goods and services tax (GST) will see buoyancy from April onwards and will cross Rs 900 billion per month, a top official from the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said. In January, the collection slipped marginally to Rs 863 billion from Rs 867 billion in December. “Hopefully, in the coming financial year, we should be seeing buoyancy (in GST collection). Those who did not come into the fray should come into the fray.
Enforcement action will take place and you will get more people on board. I am very confident that it (GST collection) will go above Rs 900 billion (a month),” CBEC chairperson Vanaja Sarna told reporters on Friday.She said the initial hiccups related to the GST have been settling now. “A lot has been settled. All technologies that are required are there,” Sarna said. In order to quickly sanction pending refunds to exporters, the CBEC is observing ‘GST refund fortnight’ across the country from March 15 to 29.
