GST collection to cross Rs 900 billion after April, says CBEC official

The collection of (GST) will see buoyancy from April onwards and will cross Rs 900 billion per month, a top official from the (CBEC) said. In January, the collection slipped marginally to Rs 863 billion from Rs 867 billion in December. “Hopefully, in the coming financial year, we should be seeing buoyancy (in collection). Those who did not come into the fray should come into the fray. Enforcement action will take place and you will get more people on board. I am very confident that it ( collection) will go above Rs 900 billion (a month),” chairperson Vanaja Sarna told reporters on Friday.

She said the initial hiccups related to the have been settling now.

“A lot has been settled. All technologies that are required are there,” Sarna said. In order to quickly sanction pending refunds to exporters, the is observing ‘ refund fortnight’ across the country from March 15 to 29.

