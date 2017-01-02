GST Council to meet officials from 6 key sectors tomorrow

Software association Nasscom will voice its concerns tax treatment of software

The all powerful Council headed by the Minister will meet on Tuesday the representatives of six crucial sectors, including IT, telecom, and insurance, to assess the implementation hurdles under the new regime.



Also, the presentation will be made by sector representatives of Civil Aviation and at the two-day Council meeting that begins here on Tuesday, sources said.



Software association Nasscom, which is also scheduled to meet the Council, will voice its concerns over issues such as treatment of software, and also make a case for single registration under the new regime.



"We support the introduction of but the implementation of should not complicate the business operations of IT companies," R Chandrashekar, President of Nasscom, told PTI.



He said the software association would express concerns with regard to implementation during the meeting with Council on Tuesday.



Nasscom's concerns pertain to areas like the classification of software, import of services from related parties, and taxation rules based on the location of receiving services.



Stating that the first draft of law had classified all 'intangibles' as services thereby ensuring a uniform rate, the revised law removed the clarification.



"This could lead to a situation where software classification can be disputed even under the regime. Electronic downloads should be treated as services as the majority practice prevalent globally," according to Nasscom's recent representation to the Revenue Department.



also contends that revisions in the draft law do not facilitate offering a single interface for overseas/domestic clients in cases where large service contracts are supplied to multiple client sites from single or multiple delivery centres.



Also, the revised draft potentially makes onsite services delivered overseas at customer site liable to the payment of GST, followed by a refund which blocks capital and complicates the transaction, it added.



"This will, therefore, imply that onsite services are imported into India, discharged, and then exported, and the paid on the onsite service then filed for a refund - additional unnecessary transactions for companies which operate in a Branch office model, and associated compliance and working capital troubles," says Nasscom.



is also of the view that the legislation should clearly provide for centralised registration of central taxes of IGST (Integrated-GST) and CGST (central GST), which is within the Central Government power itself.



The Council among other things will deliberate on the issue of jurisdiction of assessees in the new regime. This will be the eighth meeting of the Council since it met for the first time on September 22, 2016.

Press Trust of India