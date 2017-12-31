GST: E-way bill system to be implemented from Feb 1

The provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic waybill or bill when moving goods between states will be implemented from February 1 to check rampant evasion and boost revenues by up to 20 per cent.



After implementation of the Goods and Services (GST) from July 1, the requirement of carrying bill was postponed pending IT network readiness. This was done even in the 17 states which in the pre- era had a well established electronic challan or bill system, a top said.



Earlier, evasion was rampant as some preferred not to pay by resorting to dealing. Once the bill system is implemented, avoidance will become extremely difficult as the will have details of all goods above the value of Rs 50,000 moved and can spot the mismatch if either the supplier or the purchaser does not file returns, he said.The all-powerful Council had on December 16 decided to implement the bill mechanism throughout the country by June 1.The said bill for inter-state movements will be implemented from February 1 and for intra-state movement from June 1.The said states have been given the option of choosing when they want to implement the intra-state bill between February 1 and June 1.They have also been given the option to exempt movement of goods within 10-km radius, he said, adding all essential goods have been exempted from the requirement of carrying e- way bill.Besides plugging evasion, the bill will boost revenues by 15-20 per cent, he said. "The experience of states which had bill system in pre- era showed a 15-20 per cent rise in revenue," he said.The said a pilot of bill has been successfully run in and the IT system is fully geared to meet any requirement.bill is an electronic way bill for movement of goods which can be generated on the GSTN (common portal). Movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000 in value cannot be made by a registered person without an bill.The bill can also be generated or cancelled through SMS, he said. When an bill is generated, a unique bill number (EBN) is allocated and is available to the supplier, recipient, and the transporter, he added.Trade and transporters can start using this system on a voluntary basis from January 16.The rules for implementation of nationwide bill system for inter-state movement of goods on a compulsory basis will be notified with effect from February 1, 2018.This will bring uniformity across the states for seamless inter-state movement of goods.

