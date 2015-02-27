GST implementation, expansion of DBT can be game changers: Eco Survey

Implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and expansion of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme can be game changers as far as revenue collection is concerned, says the for 2014-15.



"Several reforms have been undertaken and more are on anvil. The introduction of and expanding direct benefit transfers can be game changers," the Survey said.

"...Going forward, enhanced revenue generation is priority. The implementation of a well designed and other tax reforms would play a crucial role in this regard," it added.



The Survey also stressed on the need for increasing overall revenue to ratio.



Touted as the single-biggest indirect taxation reform since independence and a 'win-win' for Centre and states, the 122nd Constitution Amendment Bill for Goods and Services Tax (GST) was tabled by Finance Minister in the last Winter Session after extensive discussions to get states on board by addressing their concerns.



Meanwhile, the government had recently said it will start cash transfer under all central schemes directly to beneficiaries by April.



CRISIL had also recently said that is likely to prove to be a game changer in food subsidy.



"We estimate that could help the government save as much as 20 per cent (or Rs 25,000 crore) in food subsidy expenditure by eliminating costs associated with procuring, distributing and storing foodgrains," it had said.