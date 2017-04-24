GST to boost growth by 4.2%, make products cheaper: Fed paper

Says GST is inclusive policy that will bring down overall domestic and international trade barriers

Says GST is inclusive policy that will bring down overall domestic and international trade barriers

The goods and services (GST) can boost India's by up to 4.2 per cent — double the previous estimate -- as lower taxes on manufactured goods will bump up output and make products cheaper, a said.



GST, it said, could reduce inefficiencies in the production process while eliminating the current compounding effect of different central and state levies.



Dubbed as the biggest reform since Independence, will unify at least 10 indirect taxes into one to be collected at state and central levels.



In the International Discussion Paper (IFDP), the US Fed researchers said is an 'inclusive policy' that is also expected to bring down overall domestic and international trade barriers.



" is expected to raise overall Indian welfare and is projected to be an inclusive policy in that it would be welfare improving for all Indian states," the paper dated March 24 said.



The Fed research note stated that assuming the aggregate weighted rate is 16 per cent, there would be positive impact on real of 4.2 per cent.



"The model suggests that would lead to real gains of 4.2 per cent under the baseline assumptions, driven by a surge in manufacturing output... would raise overall welfare by 5.3 per cent in India," it said.



Under the existing structure, at each point of sale, additional taxes are applied to the after- value of each goods and services.



The main purpose for is to eliminate this compounding effect by fixing the final rate, where goods will fall into one of the four rate categories of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent.



The unified structure is currently expected to be rolled out in July.



GST's impact on as estimated by Fed economists is much higher than the 1-2 per cent as expected by the Indian government.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had earlier this year said could help raise India's medium-term to over 8 per cent and create a single national market for enhancing efficiency of movement of goods and services.



Even the World Bank has said a smooth implementation of could prove to be a significant push to economic activity as could pick up to 7.2 per cent in 2017-18 and further to 7.5 per cent in 2018-19.



The Fed note also said is expected to reduce overall domestic and international trade barriers, which in turn boosts welfare because consumers have access to cheaper products. will raise welfare for all states and is thus estimated to be an "inclusive" policy.



However, the note cautioned that if the aggregate rate is assumed at 20 per cent, then there will be lesser positive impact of 3.1 per cent on



At 20 per cent, the effect will be relatively equally distributed across states although port states will be slightly better-off.



This is so because non-port states benefit proportionally less from an international trade liberalisation as they still face domestic trade barriers to transport goods to and from the port.



However, the authors to the note -- Eva Van Leemput and Ellen A Wiencek -- have given certain caveats in the analysis, saying the impact of should be interpreted as a long-run effect. Also, if the rate on services is higher than the current level, it could dampen the overall effect.



"By simplifying the current complex system, is expected to broaden the overall base through increased transparency and compliance.



In addition, the increased rate on services might generate extra revenues," the note said.



"The current system encourages production chains within state, which could be sub-optimal," it added.

Press Trust of India