GST will push India's growth to over 8%: International Monetary Fund

Lower global oil prices have boosted economic activity and helped lower inflation

The ambitious to be implemented from July 1 would help raise India's medium-term to above eight per cent, the has said adding that the reforms being done is expected to pay off in terms of higher in the future.



"The government has made significant progress on important economic reforms that will support strong and sustainable going forward," Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, told PTI in an exclusive interview.



"We expect that the (GST), which is targeted to be applied starting in July, will help raise India's medium-term to above 8 per cent, as it will enhance production and the movement of goods and services across Indian states," the official said.



"We are extremely impressed by the work that is being done and that we expect it will pay off in terms of higher in the future," he said in response to a question on the reforms being undertaken by the Indian Government.



Observing that is the "fastest growing emerging market economy" in a region that remains the strongest-growing in the world, Zhang said the believes that is going to continue to grow at a fast pace, with a projected 6.8 per cent rate for Financial Year 2016/17 and 7.2 per cent in 2017/18.



In addition, fiscal and monetary policies have helped foster economic stability, he said.



"The currency exchange initiative led to a slowdown in economic activity.



However, there are initial signs of recovery as the currency exchange has been progressing well," said Zhang, who assumed the role of Deputy Managing Director at the on August 22, 2016.



Zhang, who worked at the from 1995 to 1997 and at the Asian Development Bank from 1997 to 2004, said a key concern for the in is the health of the banking system, "which is still dealing with a large amount of bad loans", as well as "heightened corporate vulnerabilities" in several key sectors of the



"As persists with its strong reform efforts, labour market reforms should take priority," he noted.



These would facilitate greater and better quality jobs, raise female labour force participation, and enhance the impact of recent product market reforms, he observed.



"While there has been important progress generally, we see scope to pursue better targeting and greater efficiency of subsidy and social spending programs through greater use of the trio of Aadhaar unique beneficiary identification, direct benefit transfers, and information technology," Zhao said.



"Finally, more could be done to raise agricultural productivity and enhance market efficiency. This would help increase the supply of high-value foods, enhance returns to farmers, and dampen food pressures," said the official responding to a question.

Press Trust of India