Guar gum futures climb 1.66% on strong export demand

gum prices bounced Rs 150 to Rs 9,200 per in futures trading today as participants raised bets, supported by a firm trend in physical markets on the back of robust export demand.



Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a firm trend in spot markets on strong export demand amid tight supplies in spot helped bolstered gum prices in futures trade.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, gum for delivery in February shot up Rs 150, or 1.66 per cent, to Rs 9,200 per quintal, with the business turnover of 51,155 open lots.The delivery for January also climbed Rs 134, or 1.50 per cent, to Rs 9,073 per quintal, with an open interest of 28,975 lots.

