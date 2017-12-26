Guar gum futures enquire higher on spot cues

gum prices were bolstered by Rs 70 to Rs 9,066 per in futures trading today on elaborated exposures by the investors in tune with a robust sentiment in the spot markets.



Marketmen said traders were indulged in enlarging holdings backed by rising tendency in physical markets due to insufficient stocks on restricted supplies, resulting in uptick in gum futures prices.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange platform, gum delivery for the February month contract gained by Rs 70 or 0.78 per cent to Rs 9,066 per quintal, having an open interest of 16,105 lots.The delivery for the most traded January month contract also advanced by Rs 65 or 0.73 per cent to Rs 8,945 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 60,940 lots.

