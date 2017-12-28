Guar gum futures fall 0.33% on profit-taking

gum prices slipped Rs 30 to Rs 9,150 per in futures trading today on profit booking by speculators in tune with falling prices in spot markets.



Marketmen said besides profit selling by operators, increased arrivals and withdrawal of support at prevailing levels in spot markets weighed on gum prices.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, gum delivery for February contract fell Rs 30, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 9,150 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 32,530 lots.The delivery for February contract also eased Rs 12, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 9,047 per quintal, with an open interest of 47,040 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)