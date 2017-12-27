Guatemala: Jerusalem embassy move a 'sovereign' decision

has said its decision to follow the US in moving its embassy in to was a "sovereign" matter that should not affect ties with other countries.



"These are Guatemala's foreign policy and sovereign decisions," told a conference yesterday.



"In any case, we are open to being able to converse with countries that see it as such, but I don't believe it will create any sort of problem with other countries," she said.Guatemalan announced that he was ordering his country's embassy to move from to Jerusalem, despite a UN vote last week condemning US Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally view the holy city as Israel's capital.The announcement made the first country to follow the in saying it was moving its embassy.claims all of as its capital, while Palestinians, consider east as the occupied capital of their future state.A vote on Thursday resoundingly rejected any attempt to unilaterally define Jerusalem's status.A total of 128 nations voted to maintain the international consensus that Jerusalem's status can only be decided through peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.The and mustered seven other countries to their side to vote no to the UN resolution. The other nations were Guatemala, Honduras, the Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, andThe Palestinian foreign ministry has called Guatemala's decision "shameful and illegal."Jovel told the conference she had so far received no telephone calls "from any in relation to this issue."She added: "What we are doing is returning our embassy from to Jerusalem, where we had it for many years."However, the said she did not know how long it would take before was in"I don't have a time estimate for this move, but I'm not saying it will happen tomorrow."She also discounted the possibility of Arab countries exacting economic consequences on for its decision -- something that had happened in the past, to reverse a similar move.A former of Guatemala, Ramiro de Leon Carpio, who was in power 1993-1996, had made a decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem, but backtracked when Muslim-majority countries shut off access to Guatemalan goods.is today much more reliant on the United States, which is giving USD 750 million to it and neighbouring and to crack down on the crime and poverty that is stirring migration to the US.

