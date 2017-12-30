Guatemala: Jerusalem embassy move 'will not be reversed'

Guatemala's insisted that Jimmy Morales' plan to move the country's embassy in to will not be reversed, and called for critics to "respect" the country's decisions.



"It's a decision that has been made ... it is not going to be reversed," told journalists during an event to commemorate the end of the Guatemalan civil war in 1996.



"The Guatemalan is very respectful of the positions that other countries have taken, and as we are respectful of those decisions, we believe others should respect decisions made by Guatemala," she added in response to critics including the Palestinians.Last Sunday, Morales unexpectedly announced the transfer of the embassy from to on social media, in the wake of the UN General Assembly's condemnation of a similar move by theThe announcement made the first country to follow the United States's controversial lead on the holy city.claims all of as its capital, while Palestinians, consider east as the occupied capital of their future state.Morales, defending his decision, said is an "ally" and that has "historically been pro-

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)