Guj: 5 students killed, 7 hurt as car rams into goods train

Five students were killed and seven others injured when their car rammed into a speeding goods train at an unmanned level crossing in neighbouring district, a said today.



The victims, all students of a madrasa in Bharuch, were returning from an event, when their car collided with the train last evening at Dayadara village, around 110 kms from here, Western Railway's Vadodara division PRO said.



There were 11 students and a in the car at the time of the mishap, he said.All the students were rushed to a nearby hospital where five of them were declared brought dead, he said.The injured students and the were undergoing treatment in the same hospital, Kumar said.A probe has been ordered by the railway authorities into the mishap, he added.Details about the victims were not yet available.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)