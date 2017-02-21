Donkeys are loyal, learn from them, says Gujarat BJP to Akhilesh

'Akhilesh Yadav is facing defeat in Uttar Pradesh,' Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said

'Akhilesh Yadav is facing defeat in Uttar Pradesh,' Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said

Akhilesh Yadav's 'donkey' remark targeting the Prime Minister triggered a sharp reaction from the BJP, which accused the Chief Minister of "insulting" the people of the western state.



The leaders in the home state of also took a swipe at Akhilesh over his tussle for power with his father Yadav, saying that unlike him, donkeys are loyal and he should learn from the animal.



"Akhilesh Yadav, by appealing to that he should not 'campaign for the donkeys' of the state, has insulted Gujarat," state chief Jitu Vaghani said.



Akhilesh yesterday targeted Modi and president as he "appealed" to Bachchan not to "campaign for the donkeys of Gujarat". Bachchan is the brand ambassador of Tourism.



"The UP Chief Minister is facing defeat in his state but that does not give him a licence to insult people of Gujarat," Vaghani said.



leaders also taunted Akhilesh saying he does not know the difference between wild asses, which are found in Gujarat, and donkeys.



"Bachchan (who belongs to and whose wife is a Samajwadi Party MP) is a superstar and is well-known all over the world. By becoming brand ambassador of Tourism, he has helped in growth of tourism. This only shows Akhilesh's jealousy on the progress has made," he added.



Vaghani also asked the Congress, which has tied up with the Samajwadi Party in UP, if that party endorses Akhilesh's remark.



spokesperson Harshad Patel said, "Donkeys are loyal to their owners. Akhilesh should learn from donkeys to stay loyal to his father. He has nothing to say about development work done by his government so he is trying to rake up non-existent issues."



youth leader Amit Thakkar, also director of Tourism Corporation, said that Akhilesh does not know the difference between donkeys and wild asses.



"Wild asses, called 'Ghudkhar' in local parlance, are a different species from donkeys, and are uniquely found in only. has a dedicated sanctuary for them. However, I don't expect a UP leader to understand the difference," Thakkar said.



The Congress, meanwhile, took a dig at the state government, saying the has given a chance to those outside to make fun of by promoting wild-asses, instead of focusing on the state's heritage and rare animal species.



"The has given a chance to those outside the state to criticise by advertising about wild-asses. They should have advertised about other rare species of animals and birds found in the state and our cultural heritage," Congress leader and party's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil.

Press Trust of India