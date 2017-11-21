Guj polls a fight between caste politics and PM's development agenda: Shah

president today said the upcoming Assembly poll was a fight between Congress' caste and dynastic politics, and Prime Minister Modi's development agenda even as he took a jibe at



Addressing a rally here, Shah also raked up leaders' statements on autonomy for Kashmir and on the Rohingya refugee issue, daring the opposition party and Gandhi to make clear their stand."The 2017 is not just a fight between two parties or a fight for who will become the chief minister, but it is to decide if 'jaativad' (casteism) and 'vanshvad' (dynastic rule) will win or Modi's 'vikasvad' (development politics) will triumph," Shah said.Shah was speaking shortly before the state chief Jitu Vaghani filed his nomination papers from Bhavnagar (west)."The people of have to decide...will they choose which had tried to create a caste divide between 1985 and 1995 by putting KHAM theory into practice, or choose the development and stability provided by the government from 1995 to 2017," Shah said.KHAM denoted a vote bank of four communities, namely, Kshatriyas, Harijans, Adivasis and Muslims."This time the has tried to outsource its campaign and is just indulging in casteist to win the polls," Shah alleged, in an apparent reference to the party's attempts to win over Patidars and other communities.The people will have to decide if they want "casteism, dynastic rule, minority appeasement (of Congress), or the developmental and stability offered by BJP", he said.Modi has "started the process of ridding India of the of casteism, dynasty and minority appeasement, he said." thinks this is a tourist spot. He is coming here quite often....he should come here and give an account of what the Sonia-Manmohan government, which ruled in Delhi for 10 years, did for Gujarat," Shah said.Modi, after becoming prime minister, gave the bullet train, 'Ro-Ro' ferry service, international airport (in Saurashtra) and "resolved all the pending problems that had with the Centre", Shah said.Claiming that terrorists in Kashmir were killing soldiers and people with impunity during the UPA rule, Shah reminded the gathering of Army's surgical strikes conducted during the Modi regime."On one hand, the Modi government is trying to normalise the situation, while Chidambaram ( leader and former home minister) comes to and demands autonomy for Kashmir," the chief said." should make his stand clear as to whether he supports Chidambaram's demand of autonomy for Kashmir," said Shah.P Chidambaram, during his visit to Rajkot in last month, said in reply to a question that he was for greater autonomy for the restive border state of Jammu and Kashmir.Shah also targeted leaders on the issue of Rohingya Muslims, saying that Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor wrote to the prime minister saying they should be allowed to enter India."Can India play with its internal security? Can India compromise its security? The people of should ask to make its stand clear on Rohingya Muslims," he said.