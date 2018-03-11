Gujarat bidi manufacturer kills self using licenced revolver

-
A bidi manufacturer today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced revolver at his bungalow near the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway here, police said. An official from the Sarkhej police said that Jitendra Patel (65), popularly known as Rajabhai Bidiwala, allegedly shot himself, between 1am and 6am, at his bungalow behind Karnavati Club. He was also involved with the pharmacy business, the official said. "The reason behind the extreme step is not yet clear.
The Forensic Science Laboratory has been called to help in the investigation," the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
