Gujarat polls: PM Modi to kick off campaign for first phase from Nov 27

Prime Minister will address eight rallies on November 27 and 29 in different parts of and south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of assembly polls will be held on December 9.



On the morning of November 27, Modi will address people in Bhuj town of district and later in the day in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district, in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference here.



On November 29, Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south"Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it," said Yadav.The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 assembly seats, will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.While 89 seats of and South region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.On November 26 and 27, several prominent leaders will address rallies in different parts of state where the first phase of polling is scheduled to be held.The star campaigners include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states - and - as well as several leaders, said Yadav."On November 26 and 27, our star campaigners will address rallies in all the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase," he added.