Gulmarg, Pahalgam receive light snowfall

The twin resorts of and received light snowfall during the night, even as the minimum temperature marked an improvement at most places in Valley and region.



An of the department said there was a possibility of light rains or snowfall at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches, in the state over the next 24 hours.



The said while the night temperature marked an improvement at most places across division last night, the mercury in and Kokernag decreased from the previous night.- the famous ski-resort in north - recorded a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius, three degrees colder from the previous night.He said Kokernag town in south registered a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius compared to minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on the previous night.Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, a slight increase from minus 3.9 degrees Celsius yesterday, the said.He said the mercury in Qazigund in south settled at a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.The night temperature in - the famous health resort which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.Kargil town in region of continued to shiver as the minimum temperature there settled at minus 20 degrees Celsius same as the previous night, the said.He said the town was the coldest recorded place in the state.Nearby Leh town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 10.3 degrees Celsius last night up from minus 14.2 degrees the previous night.is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.It ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley.The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long Chillai- Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)