Gunmen kill 14 churchgoers in Nigeria shooting

Gunmen killed at least 14 churchgoers returning from a midnight service today in Nigeria's Rivers State, a police source said, the latest violence to hit the



"The gunmen opened fire on a set of worshippers at about 12:30 am on Monday," said Ugochi Olugbo, a relative of one of the victims who were attending a service.



The shooting took place in the town of about 90 kilometres from the southern hub of"Fourteen persons died on the spot, while 12 who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital and are receiving medical attention," said a police source who asked to remain anonymous.officer said the number of casualties could not be confirmed at the moment."The of police, Ahmed Zaki, has also launched a manhunt for the bandits to ensure they are arrested and prosecuted," Omoni said.Rivers State, a region blighted by poverty despite a wealth of oil, is home to several powerful gangs that often engage in violent turf wars.Such gangs, known as "cults" in Nigeria, began as university confraternities decades ago before evolving into powerful armed groups that now rule the streets of the destitute region.

