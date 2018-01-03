Gur chakku prices up on paucity of stocks

chakku prices rose by Rs 50 per at the wholesale (Jaggery) market in the national capital today on better offtake amid tight stocks positions.



Elsewhere, rest other varieties remained quiet on some support.



Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar markets also settled at overnight levels on little doings.Marketmen said speculative buying by stockist and retailers amid shortage of stocks especially pushed up chakku prices inIn Delhi, Chakku prices advanced by Rs 50 to end the day at Rs 2,800-2,900 perFollowing are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,450- 2,650, khurpa Rs 2,550-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,700-2,800.Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700- 2,750.

