Gur prices decline further on bumper stocks, poor offtake

Gur prices dropped further by Rs 100 per at the wholesale market here today due to rising stocks on constant supplies amid poor offtake.



Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also ended lower on bumper availability of stocks amid limited offtake.



Marketmen said abound of stocks on regular arrivals from manufacturing belts and poor offtake by stockists and retailers dragged gur prices down for the second straight day today.In Delhi, gur Pedi and Dhayya prices dipped by Rs 100 each to end the day at Rs 2,900-3,000 and Rs 3,100-3,200 perAt Muzaffarnagar, prices declined by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 2,800-2,850, while Khurpa and Chakku prices moved down by Rs 50 each to Rs 2,550-2,600 and Rs 2,500-2,700 perprices also fell by Rs 100 to finish at Rs 2,300-2,350 per on negligible enquires from beer makers.Coming to Muradnagar gur Dhayya prices slackened by Rs 100 to Rs 2,700-2,750 perFollowing are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,100-3,200 and shakkar Rs 3,200-3,300.Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,500-2,700, khurpa Rs 2,550-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,800-2,850.Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700-2,750.

