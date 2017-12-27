Gur prices fall on limited offtake of stocks

Gur (jaggery) prices fell by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital today on account of limited offtake of ample stocks.
Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also met with resistance, lost Rs 100 per quintal on bumper stocks.
Marketmen said bloated stocks in the market on steady inflow of arrivals, triggered by selective buying by stockist and retailers, pulled down gur prices.
In Delhi, gur chakku prices declined by Rs 100 to settle the day at Rs 2,800-2,900, Shakkar prices also moved down by Rs 100 to finish the day at Rs 3,200-3,300 per quintal.
In Muzaffarnagar, gur Chakku fell by Rs 100 to end at Rs 2,500-2,750, while gur Khurpa prices eased by Rs 50 to conclude at Rs 2,600-2,650 per quintal.
Coming to Muradnagar, gur Pedi prices lean down by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 2,600-2,700 per quintal.
Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):
Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 3,000-3,100, dhayya Rs 3,200-3,300 and shakkar Rs 3,200-3,300.
Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,400-2,450, chakku Rs 2,500- 2,750, khurpa Rs 2,600-2,650 and Ladoo Rs 2,900-2,950.
Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,800- 2,850.
