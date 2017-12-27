Gur prices fall on limited offtake of stocks

(jaggery) prices fell by Rs 100 per at the wholesale market in the national capital today on account of limited offtake of ample stocks.



Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar markets also with resistance, lost Rs 100 per on bumper stocks.



Marketmen said bloated stocks in the market on steady inflow of arrivals, triggered by selective buying by stockist and retailers, pulled down prices.In Delhi, chakku prices declined by Rs 100 to settle the day at Rs 2,800-2,900, Shakkar prices also moved down by Rs 100 to finish the day at Rs 3,200-3,300 perIn Muzaffarnagar, Chakku fell by Rs 100 to end at Rs 2,500-2,750, while Khurpa prices eased by Rs 50 to conclude at Rs 2,600-2,650 perComing to Muradnagar, Pedi prices lean down by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 2,600-2,700 perFollowing are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 3,000-3,100, dhayya Rs 3,200-3,300 and shakkar Rs 3,200-3,300.Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,400-2,450, chakku Rs 2,500- 2,750, khurpa Rs 2,600-2,650 and Ladoo Rs 2,900-2,950.Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,800- 2,850.

