Gur prices remain quiet on some support

The wholesale (jaggery) remained steady in the national capital today, with prices after hovering both ends on alternate bouts of scattered buying and selling, ended same on the last levels.



Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar markets also pegged at last levels on some support.



Marketmen said in the absence of any positive factor, prices after moving both ways, ended steady.Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,100-3,200 and shakkar Rs 3,200-3,300.Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,500- 2,700, khurpa Rs 2,550-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,800-2,850.Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700- 2,750.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)