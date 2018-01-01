Gur prices settle lower on adequate stocks

Gur prices declined Rs 100 per at the wholesale market in the national capital today following huge stocks position amid limited offtake.



gur market also ended lower and prices fell up to Rs 100 per in thin trade.



Marketmen said mounting stocks on relentless supplies from manufacturing belts, led to the downfall in gur prices in andIn Delhi, gur Dhayya and Shakkar prices moved down by Rs 100 each to end at Rs 3,000-3,100 and Rs 3,100-3,200 peralso fell by Rs 50 to settle the day at Rs 2,750-2,850 perAt Muzaffarnagar, gur Laddoo prices weakened by Rs 100 to conclude the day at Rs 2,700-2,800 perprices also eased by Rs 50 to end the day at Rs 2,450-2,650 perFollowing are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):Rs 2,750-2,850, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,450-2,650, khurpa Rs 2,550-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,700-2,800.Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700-2,750.

