Gur prices settle lower on adequate stocks

Gur prices declined Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital today following huge stocks position amid limited offtake.
Muzaffarnagar gur market also ended lower and prices fell up to Rs 100 per quintal in thin trade.
Marketmen said mounting stocks on relentless supplies from manufacturing belts, led to the downfall in gur prices in Delhi and Muzaffarnagar.
In Delhi, gur Dhayya and Shakkar prices moved down by Rs 100 each to end at Rs 3,000-3,100 and Rs 3,100-3,200 per quintal.
Gur Chakku also fell by Rs 50 to settle the day at Rs 2,750-2,850 per quintal.
At Muzaffarnagar, gur Laddoo prices weakened by Rs 100 to conclude the day at Rs 2,700-2,800 per quintal.
Gur Chakku prices also eased by Rs 50 to end the day at Rs 2,450-2,650 per quintal.
Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):
Gur chakku Rs 2,750-2,850, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.
Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,450-2,650, khurpa Rs 2,550-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,700-2,800.
Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700-2,750.
