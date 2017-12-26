Gur prices steady on scattered buying

The wholesale (jaggery) market remained steady in the national capital today on limited buying amid adequate position of stocks.



Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar markets also settled without any change at yesterday's levels on limited action.



Marketmen said ample stocks and scattered buying kept the prices unmoved.Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):chakku Rs 2,900-3,000, pedi Rs 3,000-3,100, dhayya Rs 3,200-3,300 and shakkar Rs 3,300-3,400.Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,400-2,450, chakku Rs 2,600- 2,850, khurpa Rs 2,650-2,700 and Ladoo Rs 2,900-2,950.Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,700-2800 and dhayya Rs 2,800-2,850.

