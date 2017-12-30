Gur remains quiet in range-bound trade

Lethargic conditions persisted at the wholesale (jaggery) in the national capital today as prices continued to in a tight range in limited deals and settled around previous levels.



Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar markets also showed a similar trend.



Marketmen said sufficient stocks position against restricted buying activity kept prices unaltered.Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,100-3,200 and shakkar Rs 3,200-3,300.Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,500- 2,700, khurpa Rs 2,550-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,800-2,850.Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700- 2,750.

