Gur remains quiet in range-bound trade

Lethargic conditions persisted at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital today as prices continued to trade in a tight range in limited deals and settled around previous levels.
Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also showed a similar trend.
Marketmen said sufficient stocks position against restricted buying activity kept gur prices unaltered.
Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal):
Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,100-3,200 and shakkar Rs 3,200-3,300.
Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,500- 2,700, khurpa Rs 2,550-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,800-2,850.
Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700- 2,750.
