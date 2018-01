Halep, Sharapova off to flying 2018 starts

World number one Simona began the year in emphatic style with a 6-4 6-1 victory over as also romped through her first-round match at the Open, here today.



Romania's Halep, who will be seeking her maiden Grand Slam title at in two weeks' time, struck 12 winners to blitz the 110th-ranked American in one hour and nine minutes.



"We had a big crowd, which was nice to play in front of," said after her first-round match in the southern Chinese city, where she won in 2015.won the first set with the help of an aggressive forehand, and then opened the second set with a crunching backhand winner down the line before running away with the match."It's always nice to play here in Shenzhen," she added. "I won a title here three years ago already. It's my first victory this year as number one in the world, so I'm just happy and enjoying the time."Meanwhile five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova, making her debut, also despatched Romania's world number 59 Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-0 in an hour and 20 minutes.The Russian, who is embarking on her first full season since returning from a 15-month doping ban in April, sealed her straight sets win after striking 18 winners to 20 unforced errors."It's quite remarkable to see a full stadium for a first round," she said. "It's my first time here, so I didn't know what to expect."will next face China's Duan Yingying while Sharapova will play American Alison Riske in the second round.

