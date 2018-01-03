Hardeep Puri files nomination for RS seat

Singh Puri today filed his nomination as a candidate for the by- to a seat in



The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who quit as defence after he became the His term was to end on November 25, 2020.



A career diplomat-turned-politician, 65-year-old Puri was sworn in as a in September and was allocated the housing and urban development ministry.But since he was not a Member of Parliament, he has to enter either the or within the stipulated six months of taking oath.His is all but certain in view of the BJP's massive strength in the 403-member UP Assembly.Puri was accompanied by and Nath Pandey.Speaking to reporters, said, " Singh Puri is an able person and has a long administrative experience".Puri said that he had come to know about his candidature during the chief minister's recent Noida visit and added that he would be happy to represent UP in the"I thank and for making me and now giving me a chance to represent the state in the RS as a member," Puri said.An of the 1974 batch, Puri has served as India's to theThe Commission announced the elections last Friday. The last date for filing nominations for the is January 5.The nominations will be scrutinised the next day while parties can withdraw names of their candidates by January 8.Polling and counting of votes will take place on January 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)