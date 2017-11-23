Hardik pledges support to Congress in Gujarat polls

Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel today pledged his support to the for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in a major fillip to the party's bid to sew up a new caste combination to wrest the state from the after being out of power for 22 years.



The 24-year-old Patel, who was playing cat and mouse game with the for the last few weeks, declared that his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) will back the main opposition party after the latter accepted its demand for for the Patel community.



Hardik, who is not eligible for contesting elections due to his young age, said the also assured the that it would include its promise of for the Patidars in the party manifesto.



The young quota agitation spearhead, who led violent protests in support of the demand that left several people dead in police action, said the promised quota would go beyond the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court for the Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes and OBCs.



With Hardik extending his support to the Congress, the party has been able to rope in three young caste group leaders in the state whose emergence on Gujarat's political firmament had roots in agitations.



Earlier leader of the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena had joined the The 39-year-old Thakor is known for his campaign against liquor in the dry state, and is believed to wield influence among youth belonging to backward classes.



Jignesh Mewani, a lawyer-activist who shot into prominence after organising a string of protests against the Una incident where Dalits skinning a dead cow were flogged on the suspicion of slaughtering it, has also indicated his support to the



Mewani, 37, had met leader Rahul Gandhi in Surat recently. Though the Dalit leader did not explicitly commit that he would campaign for the Congress, he said he would do everything possible to prevent the from coming to power in Gujarat.



"My fight in Gujarat is against the and that is why we will directly or indirectly support (in the elections) as it has accepted our demand for reservation," Hardik told reporters in Ahmedabad.



Under the proposal, the influential Patels, traditional voters of the BJP, would get in government jobs and educational institutions beyond the 49 per cent quotas for the SC, ST and OBCs.



Referring to the Supreme Court's cap of 50 per cent on reservation, he said it was just a "suggestion". "In our Constitution, there is no mention of 50 per cent cap on I am of the firm opinion that can be given over 50 per cent," Hardik said.



The Patel leader said there were no differences with the over seat-sharing. "We had not demanded any seats, but we had asked the to put up candidates of our community who have a strong character," he said.



He said members who had already filed nominations ceased to be members of the outfit.



Reacting to the development, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the "Congress-Hardik club" is one of mutual deception. "The law of the land is very clear and that is laid down by the Supreme Court and only last week in the Rajasthan case it has been re-affirmed that the 50 per cent cap cannot be increased."



Hitting out at Hardik Patel for declaring support to Congress, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the formula of above the cap set by Supreme Court was something "offered by fools and also accepted by fools."



"Though it is very much clear that quota cannot go beyond 50 per cent in any situation, Hardik is trying to misguide the Patidar community with the formula offered by the In my opinion, this formula of is a big joke," Patel told reporters in Ahmedabad.



Senior leader Kapil Sibal thanked Hardik Patel for declaring his support to the party after it accepted the Patidar community's quota demand, and said their united fight would ensure that the was dethroned.



Sibal, however, held his cards close to chest when asked about the details of the formula the and the Patel- led had worked out, adding the related issues would be decided later.



"We are very happy that a 'sanjha morcha' (united front) will now fight against the .. We thank him that they (PAAS) have joined us with an ideology to contest the election by coming together... Our target is to win the election and fulfil promises made to the people," Sibal told reporters in New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)