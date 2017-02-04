Harsimrat Kaur Badal confident of SAD-BJP's hat-trick

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday exuded confidence that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)- would again form the government in the state as she hit out at the and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for making "false promises" to lure voters.

"With the grace of God, our (SAD-BJP) government will again form the government in the state as our government always worked for the state's progress and development," Harsimrat, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, told reporters after casting her vote in Lambi.

"100 per cent we shall score a hat-trick," she asserted.

Hitting out at and Aam Aadmi Party, she said, "They ( and AAP) were busy making false accusations against us and both of them will bite the dust."

"What did Capt do when he was the Chief Minister in the state. And one should also ask what they have done for the people in during their tenure," she said.

"We did not make any false promise with the voters. We did what we promised," she claimed.