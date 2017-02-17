Haryana sets ball rolling for integrated aviation hub

To scale up aviation infrastructure and develop existing civilian airfields, the government has invited global expression of interest for the development of an integrated in

Disclosing it in Chandigarh on Friday, an official spokesman said that the hub would be developed through private participation on Design, Build, Finance, and (DBFOT) basis.

The ambitious project will include passenger airport, fixed base operation, maintenance, repair and Overhaul (MRO), cargo, defence manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing, aviation training centre, aviation university, aerotropolis — commercial as well as residential.

He said that these facilities would propel the economic growth of the state in general and the region, in particular.

He said the project is intended to be developed through a participation from Indian and overseas companies either as a single entity or as a consortium over 30 years.

A government-owned land measuring about 3,000 acres adjoining the airfield has been earmarked for the project.

The spokesperson added that suitable applicants will be short-listed for participation in the bid stage, and then awarding the project through an open international competitive bidding process in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Applicants can be a single business entity or a consortium, with a maximum of two members in the consortium.