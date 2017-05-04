TRENDING ON BS
Haryana Assembly passes GST Bill

GST would be implemented in the entire country from July 1, 2017

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Haryana State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill was passed unanimously by the state Assembly on Thursday.

A special one-day session had been convened for the passage of the Bill.



Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu moved the bill which was supported by the two major opposition parties — the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Congress.

The Bill was passed after an hour-long discussion.

Capt Abhimanyu said GST would be implemented in the entire country from July 1, 2017, and would lead to a revolutionary change.

He said that a uniform tax regime would be implemented in the country through the GST after incorporating different taxes. The implementation of GST would prevent tax evasion, he added.

