Haryana Assembly passes GST Bill

GST would be implemented in the entire country from July 1, 2017

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill was passed unanimously by the state Assembly on Thursday.



A special one-day session had been convened for the passage of the Bill.



Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu moved the bill which was supported by the two major opposition parties — the (INLD) and the



The Bill was passed after an hour-long discussion.



Capt Abhimanyu said would be implemented in the entire country from July 1, 2017, and would lead to a revolutionary change.



He said that a uniform tax regime would be implemented in the country through the after incorporating different taxes. The implementation of would prevent tax evasion, he added.

Press Trust of India