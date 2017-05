Haryana Assembly passes GST Bill

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill was passed unanimously by the state Assembly on Thursday.



A special one-day session had been convened for the passage of the Bill.

Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu moved the bill which was supported by the two major opposition parties — the (INLD) and theThe Bill was passed after an hour-long discussion.Capt Abhimanyu said would be implemented in the entire country from July 1, 2017, and would lead to a revolutionary change.He said that a uniform tax regime would be implemented in the country through the after incorporating different taxes. The implementation of would prevent tax evasion, he added.