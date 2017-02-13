As 5 more MLAs join Panneerselvam, Sasikala invokes Jayalalithaa's legacy

With five more MLAs crossing over to O Panneerselvam's camp, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo V K on Sunday indicated that she had the support of 129 legislators as she invoked the legacy of her predecessor, J Jayalalithaa, to drive home the point of staying united and ensure more electoral victories in the future.

In her address to the MLAs staying put at a nearby resort here, she said that the legislators supporting her were like an "ocean".

"You 129 MLAs are like an ocean. None can contain it by building a check dam. No efforts will destabilise this None can hurt us and there is no need to fear," she said.

Sasikala, who had earlier in the day observed that it was "very difficult" to be a woman in politics, said there were efforts to "intimidate" her as she was a woman, but asserted that she would not be cowed down.

She turned emotional while reminiscing of her predecessor, former chief minister J also recalled her commitment to the party, especially made at the memorial of the former chief minister, after being elected general secretary in December 2016.

said she had vowed to protect with all her might and that she would "give her life for this cause".

Sasikala, who along with had been jailed for corruption charges in the past, said that "she and her predecessor have seen the Chennai and Bengaluru prisons" and recalled that " had successfully come out of the case and even captured power again".

Referring to the government's decision to unveil a portrait of in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said there should be no impediment to this aim.

Alleging that Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had planned to scuttle the effort, she said the party MLAs' loyalty for would be proved with the unveiling of the portrait.

"I have taken a vow (to install the portrait). There is a picture of Thalaivar ( founder M G Ramachandran). There should be no hindrance (in unveiling Jayalalithaa's portrait) and it is your responsibility. That will be a big respect shown to her," she said.

The party MLAs should resolve to work in this regard at Jayalalithaa's memorial and ensure that the cabinet was put in place, told her legislators.

"You have given me the responsibility of general secretary. I will not deviate and will take all efforts to unveil Amma's portrait. That is my desire. For this, we should be one family and ensure the portrait is unveiled," she said.

Exhorting the MLAs to explain to the people what has been happening in the party, while accusing interim Chief Minister Panneerselvam of instigating "some of our own", she asked the legislators to continue serving the people and ensure AIADMK's continued electoral success.

"We should win all 40 Lok Sabha (39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry) in the next Parliamentary polls while continuing our victory march in the (2021) Assembly polls also," she said.

Comparing to a lioness, said that those following her were lion cubs and assured them that she would lead the party through its difficult times.

said, "If one lioness was not there, another would come and that those following that lioness are nine cubs."

She said MGR and "are with us".

The leader warned her MLAs that there would be attempts to lure them and asked them to be careful.