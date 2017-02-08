Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

NTPC Q3 net slips 7.5% to Rs 2.4k crore on higher fuel cost
Business Standard

Havells enters personal grooming to tap youth; eyes 25% mkt share in 3 yrs

Personal grooming market is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore and growing at the rate of 25-30% a year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Havells forays into personal grooming, aims 25% market share in 3 years

Consumer electrical firm Havells India on Wednesday forayed into personal grooming category to tap into the young population and is eyeing 25 per cent market share in the next 3 years.

"Personal grooming is one of the fastest growing product categories driven by our young population and growing middle class. We are looking at becoming number one or number 2 in 3 years time and eyeing 25 per cent market share by that time," Havells Executive Vice President Saurabh Goel told PTI.

Personal grooming products market in India is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore and growing at the rate of 25-30 per cent per annum.

The company, which entered the category with the launch of 16 products, will expand its offering in the segment going forward.

"We plan to leverage our existing sales channels and Havells Galaxies, our exclusive stores, to sell these personal grooming products," he added.

At present, there are 400 Havells Galaxies operating in the country.

The personal grooming product range for men, women and babies is priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,200. The company has launched baby hair clippers.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Havells enters personal grooming to tap youth; eyes 25% mkt share in 3 yrs

Personal grooming market is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore and growing at the rate of 25-30% a year

Personal grooming market in India is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore and growing at rate of 25-30% a year
Consumer electrical firm Havells India on Wednesday forayed into personal grooming category to tap into the young population and is eyeing 25 per cent market share in the next 3 years.

"Personal grooming is one of the fastest growing product categories driven by our young population and growing middle class. We are looking at becoming number one or number 2 in 3 years time and eyeing 25 per cent market share by that time," Havells Executive Vice President Saurabh Goel told PTI.

Personal grooming products market in India is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore and growing at the rate of 25-30 per cent per annum.

The company, which entered the category with the launch of 16 products, will expand its offering in the segment going forward.

"We plan to leverage our existing sales channels and Havells Galaxies, our exclusive stores, to sell these personal grooming products," he added.

At present, there are 400 Havells Galaxies operating in the country.

The personal grooming product range for men, women and babies is priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,200. The company has launched baby hair clippers.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Havells enters personal grooming to tap youth; eyes 25% mkt share in 3 yrs

Personal grooming market is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore and growing at the rate of 25-30% a year

Consumer electrical firm Havells India on Wednesday forayed into personal grooming category to tap into the young population and is eyeing 25 per cent market share in the next 3 years.

"Personal grooming is one of the fastest growing product categories driven by our young population and growing middle class. We are looking at becoming number one or number 2 in 3 years time and eyeing 25 per cent market share by that time," Havells Executive Vice President Saurabh Goel told PTI.

Personal grooming products market in India is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore and growing at the rate of 25-30 per cent per annum.

The company, which entered the category with the launch of 16 products, will expand its offering in the segment going forward.

"We plan to leverage our existing sales channels and Havells Galaxies, our exclusive stores, to sell these personal grooming products," he added.

At present, there are 400 Havells Galaxies operating in the country.

The personal grooming product range for men, women and babies is priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,200. The company has launched baby hair clippers.

image
Business Standard
177 22