HBO streaming all 8 Harry Potter movies for free for a month

The fans of can get to binge watch the exploits of the Boy Who Lived on HBO's NOW for free.



The streaming service will screen all the eight movies for a month without any charge to the new subscribers, reported.



The development comes after the basic cable rights to exhibit the movies were earned by (from Disney) last August. This was to be followed up with plans to screen the movies on Syfy and later this year.and Warner Bros, the studio behind the franchise, are both owned byThe franchise based on J K Rowling's bestseller eight- part book series on the boy wizard, the first movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" released in 2001.The success of the films launched the careers of lead actors Daniel Radcliffe, andIt also led to a spin-off, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", which released last year, with its sequel, starring Johnny Depp, and Jude Law, to be released on November 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)