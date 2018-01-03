HC direction to police not to arrest BJP MP

The High today directed police not to arrest MP and for a further period of 10 days in connection with the probe into a case of alleged forging of documents to get his two luxury cars registered in to evade vehicle in



Justice gave the direction while considering the anticipatory bail plea moved by Gopi.



The then posted the matter for further hearing to January 9.The prosecution said Gopi was using the vehicles in the state evading payment ofGopi, who filed the anticipatory bail plea on December 12, informed the that he was prepared to fully cooperate with the investigation team.Earlier, following the direction the Rajya Sabha MP appeared before the police in connection with the probe.Police had registered a FIR against the on December 5, charging him with falsifying and fabricating documents by showing an address in the union territory and getting the vehicles registered there, causing revenue loss to theThe FIR is pending before the chief judicial magistrate court, Thiruvananthapuram.In his plea, Gopi said the allegations prima facie were false.He said he had chosen to register the two vehicles at Puducherry, where he owns agricultural land which was being looked after by family members, including his brothers.The said he has a house in Bengaluru and his brothers have residences in and Tuticorin, so the vehicles were frequently used to ply within these states.Police have said the used a fake residential address to register his luxury vehicles in to evade the 20 per cent in on luxury cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above.

