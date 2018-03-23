HC dismisses Hero Cycles' plea to accept its tender for free bicycle scheme

The has dismissed a plea by seeking that its bid be considered in the tender floated by the government for supply of over six lakh bicycles under the free-cycle scheme meant for school children in the state.

According to the petitioner, the government rejected the company's bid for two technical reasons - failure to fix a geared bell in the bicycle meant for boys and for not affixing logo of the government in the sample cycles.

It claimed that the reasons for rejecting the company's bid were trivial, flimsy and mala fide.

Justice K Ravichandrabaabu refused to direct the government to relax some of the minor rules of the tender and accept the bid submitted by

In his recent order, the said, "The question of relaxation does not arise while considering the technical qualifications notwithstanding the fact that the lapse is minor or "



Noting that if 40 per cent is the pass mark, certainly the person, who got 39 per cent, is not entitled to be declared as passed, the said, adding there cannot be any relaxation just to make a person pass the the test.

Once such relaxation is made to one person, that will not end with that person, and it will only open a floodgate, the observed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)