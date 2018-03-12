HC grants bail to AAP MLA in chief secy assault case

The High Court today granted to MLA in the assault case. Justice granted relief to the Okhla MLA, who was arrested on February 21, with certain conditions as imposed on earlier. "The petitioner (Khan) has served an incarceration of more than 20 days and no further custodial interrogation is required.

So the petitioner is released on bail," the court said. During the hearing, the Police submitted a status report stating that Khan was named in 12 criminal cases, out of which he has been discharged in three cases. The court had on March 9 granted to MLA in the assault case with a warning that any such illegal activity in future would lead to the cancellation of his Jarwal was arrested on February 20 for allegedly assaulting the during a meeting at Arvind Kejriwal's residence on the midnight of February 19. A magisterial court had earlier denied to the two legislators, saying the matter cannot be treated in "a casual and routine manner" while dubbing them as "history-sheeters".

