HC refuses to give interim protection to AAP MLAs

The High Court today refused to pass any interim order of protection to MLAs, whose names have been recommended for disqualification as legislators by the (ECI) for holding office of profit. The ECI has recommended to the the disqualification of 20 legislators who were appointed as parliamentary secretaries by the Arvind Kejriwal government in The high court asked the ECI to inform it by January 22 whether any final communication has been sent to the on the disqualification of the MLAs. Justice made it clear that she was not inclined to pass any order or issue notice and asked the ECI to clarify the queries raised by her. However, during the brief hearing, the questioned the conduct of the MLAs before the ECI and said they did appear before the poll panel taking shield of the fact that their pleas were pending in the high court. These legislators had filed the application in the pending petition in which they had challenged the ECI's stand to examine a petition against them. Hours after the ECI recommended their disqualification, the affected MLAs mentioned the application before a bench headed by Acting for urgent hearing, which was listed before Justice Palli. Earlier in the day, the ECI had recommended to the the disqualification of 20 MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit. In its opinion sent to the President, the ECI said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the Assembly. The petition before the EC was filed by one Prashant Patel against 21 MLAs who were appointed as parliamentary secretaries by the government in The proceedings against Jarnail Singh were dropped after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Assembly polls. The 20 MLAs set to be disqualified include, Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), (Chandni Chowk), (Gandhi Nagar), (Kalkaji), (Najafgarh) -- who is also a -- Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Others are: Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Rajesh Rishi Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), (Mundka), Vijendar Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)