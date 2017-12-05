HC reserves decision on DIAL order to shift airlines to T2

The today reserved its verdict on low-cost carrier IndiGo's plea against the decision of operator to partially shift its operations along with that of two other airlines, and GoAir, from Terminal 1 to



"Judgement reserved," Justice A K Chawla said after hearing arguments on behalf of IndiGo, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and the Centre.



In its plea, the airline has challenged DIAL's communication of October 21, asking the three air carriers to shift their flights to and from Delhi to Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, to (T2) from January 4, 2018.All other flights of the shall continue to operate from Terminal 1 (T1), had said in its communication.has challenged the DIAL's decision on the ground that partial shifting of its operations would inconvenience passengers, especially those on hopping flights emanating or ending at those sectors, as T1 and T2 are not connected.Defending its decision, said that T1 has already exceeded its capacity and if airline operations are not shifted partially, it would lead to overcrowding of the airport.It also contended that in case of a fire or a terror threat, an overcrowded airport would have serious consequences for which alone would be answerable.It also argued that the capacity of the three airlines' flights to and from the three sectors would amount to around eight million persons per annum (MPPA) and be shifting those to T2 would considerably reduce the burden on T1.said its decision was not unreasonable as it had given the enough time to arrive at a consensus.is opposed to the shifting of its operations, saying if the decision is allowed, the airline would be spread across the three airports -- T1, T2 and T3.It has sought striking down of the decision claiming that it was "irrational and ad-hoc".The central government has supported the decision taken by the and contended that IndiGo's plea was not maintainable.