HC seeks CPCB, DPCC's stand on illegal industries in Delhi

The High today sought the response of the Control Board and the Control Committee on a PIL alleging that illegal industries in residential areas were harming public health.



A bench of Acting and Justice C also issued notice to the government's on the plea alleging inaction of the authorities in implementation of the 2004 Supreme verdict, which directed closure of industrial units in residential areas.



The fixed the matter for further hearing on February 19.The by Delhi-resident alleged that emissions from the illegal industries, particularly in north-west Delhi, were affecting the air quality of the area."The people of these areas have been suffering from various diseases relating to respiratory and digestive systems," it said, adding that some of such industries were also operating near schools.The petitioner has sought a court-monitored investigation to find out the reason behind the failure of the authorities in taking any action against the illegal and polluting industries running in these areas.The plea has sought cancellation of the regularisation certificate, if any, granted to such industries as they cannot be allowed to run in the residential areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)