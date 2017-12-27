HC seeks salary, attendance records of JNU Asst professor

The High has asked for salary details and attendance records of a JNU assistant whose appointment is under challenge for allegedly committing "plagiarism".



A bench of Acting and Justice C has directed the (JNU) to produce the professor's records, if any, for the period 2012 to 2014 when he was allegedly pursuing a Masters degree in Turkish Language and Literature from



"JNU shall file an additional affidavit placing before us the record relating to payment of salary, if any and the attendance record, if any, relating to Gous for the period 2012-14," it said.The has now listed the matter for further hearing on February 28 next year.The court's direction came on a plea by a graduate and a activist, and M Arshad Parvez, who have alleged that Khan, an at the Centre for Turkish School of Language, in JNU, was not "eligible" for the post.Parvez, who did his BA (Honours) in Turkish language and literature from in the year 2015, further alleged that the "plagiarised" an online literature work in Turkish Language and published the same in 2012 with a new title -- 'A new approach to Turkish language learning'.The petitioners have sought a direction to "constitute a high-level fact-finding committee for fixing responsibilities of the intellectual committed by the assistant professor".They have also sought a direction to the University Grants Commission to "constitute a high-powered committee as a permanent mechanism to effectively prevent the serious issue of in academic circle and universities".The plea has alleged that even his 62 per cent of MA thesis is plagiarised according to the Turnitin report - a software recommended by the UGC to curb menace of in academic circle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)