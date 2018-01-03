HC sets aside Censor Board order on 'Battle for Banaras' film

The High today set aside the Censor Board's decision refusing to allow public viewing of a documentary chronicling the high-voltage 2014 campaign for the seat involving Modi, Kejriwal and candidate Rai.



Modi won the elections comfortably.



Justice sent the matter back to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) to take a fresh decision with reasons within four weeks.The had sought quashing of the April 4 order of the FCAT and the October 16, 2015 decision of the Central Board of (CBFC) refusing to certify the documentary "Battle for Banaras", saying no reasons were given for rejecting their plea for certification.The petition, by the documentary's producers, alleges that the and FCAT orders contained no mention of what parts of the film were objectionable and violated the guidelines of issued under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)