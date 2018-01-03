HC terms as disturbing grant of compensation in absence of

The High today termed as a "disturbing" fact the grant of compensation often in cases even when there was no conviction.



It asked the Centre and the State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to look into this aspect, saying, "How do we grant compensation in such situations?"



Justice said, "A disturbing fact has emerged wherein we are granting compensation in matters where there is no conviction."The said that under the criminal procedure code, compensation was payable by the convict after being found guilty.However, the state stepped in to provide an initial interim relief or where the perpetrator did not have the wherewithal to pay the amount, it observed.The observations by Justice Bakhru came during the hearing of a woman's plea seeking enhanced compensation of Rs 10 lakh in lieu of the money spent by her towards medical treatment and reconstructive surgery for 60 per cent burns suffered after she was set on fire by a married man who was stalking her.The man, who was convicted and sentenced to eight years in jail by the sessions in November 2013, was later ordered by the high to be released from prison after serving around two years, the petition filed through Sija Nair Pal said.The high had in its December 2015 decision said that "sufficient lesson has been taken by the appellant (man)".The victim, who was 16 years old at the time of the attack in 2011, had received Rs three lakh as interim compensation, the petition said.The today asked the DSLSA to consider her plea for enhancement of compensation while keeping in mind the fact that the accused in the case was released.With the direction, the disposed of the woman's plea.

