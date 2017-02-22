HDFC Bank FPI trade: RBI, Sebi to tighten norms on trigger point

Sebi and the RBI are looking at tightening trigger points for foreign portfolio investment

The Reserve and are looking into the breach of investment limit by FPIs in stock and will come out with steps to prevent such violation in the future.



However, there are no plans to change foreign portfolio investment limit for the sector which is presently pegged at 74 per cent, sources said.



and the RBI are looking at tightening trigger points for foreign portfolio investment limit breach for entire sector, sources said.



According to a senior official, the limit breach has thrown various challenges.



The market regulator and the central are looking into FII investment limit breach, the official said, adding the regulators are likely to clarify the trigger points for foreign portfolio investment limit breach for soon.



In a rare instance, the ceiling was restored during market hours on February 17 amid overseas entities going on a buying spree of This has resulted in confusion over execution of trade by some Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) at that time.



The limits on foreign investments in are set by the RBI while the trading aspects come under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).



Since most trading happens at high speeds, the time difference between RBI ordering stopping of FPI investments and actual operationalisation of the direction would be crucial since a few seconds could result in huge investments.



According to sources, the regulators are looking at how to address the issues of FPI orders placed for during the time when buying restrictions were restored.



Among the options are annulling the trade orders or making them proprietary trades, whereby the share purchases would be part of the broker's portfolio, sources said.



While these options are practical, implementing them might spark ethical concerns and possibility of litigation as some FPIs might lose out in execution of the trades.



