HDFC Bank to set up SmartUp zones in 30 cities to promote entrepreneurship

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank branch office in Mumbai

Private lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced its decision to launch SmartUp Zones in over 65 branches in 30 cities across the country where specially trained bank staff will offer tailor-made banking and advisory solutions to entrepreneurs.

"The branches include those in tier-2 and tier-3 cities that are emerging as start-up hubs," the country's second-largest private-sector bank said in a release here.


A SmartUp Zone was today inaugurated in one of the bank branches here to act as an exclusive area inside the branch to cater to the needs of start-ups and encourage entrepreneurship in the state.

"At HDFC Bank, we believe that start-ups need partners, who will be with them from the start of their entrepreneurial journey, creating solutions that evolve as the company grows," HDFC Bank's regional head, UP, Sanjeev Kumar said on the occasion.

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 18:40 IST

