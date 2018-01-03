Head of Iran Guards announces 'end of the sedition'

Iran's today said that the unrest that had rocked over several days was at an end, and that a maximum of 15,000 people had taken part nationwide.



"Today we can announce the end of the sedition," Mohammad Ali Jafari, of the Revolutionary Guards, said on its website.



"There were a maximum of 1,500 people in each place and the number of trouble-makers did not exceed 15,000 people nationwide," he added.

