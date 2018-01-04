Heavy fog, icy cold weather hit normal life in Haryana, Punjab

Bitterly cold conditions swept across and even as air, road and rail travellers faced cancellations, suspended services and delays with heavy shrouding the region today.



Temperatures dropped further as icy winds battered the two states.



A piercing cold wave continued to grip Narnaul in and in The mercury at the two places settled at 1.5 degrees and 2.8 degrees Celsius, a department official said.Visibility dropped below the 50-metre mark at many places.was enveloped by thick in the morning. Icy winds forced a large number of city residents to remain indoors as the minimum temperature dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius.Officials said delayed a number of trains passing through and Flight operations were also hit.Hisar in shuddered at 3 degrees Celsius. Sirsa braved the cold at 4.4 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 5 degrees and Bhiwani 5.6 degrees Celsius.Ambala had a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.in shivered at 4.4 degrees Celsius, Pathankot had a low of 5.5 degrees and Gurdaspur 7.6 degrees Celsius.(5.5) and Faridkot (5) reeled under the piercing cold. Halwara braved the cold at a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

