Hegde should apologise or be sacked: opposition parties

Opposition parties today took strong objection to Anant Kumar Hegde's remarks on amending the Constitution and said such a person should have no place in the council of ministers.



Hegde should either apologise or Prime Modi should take a call on whether such a person should continue as minister, of Opposition in the told reporters outside Parliament.



He said opposition parties had raised the matter before"Opposition parties are of the opinion that any who does not believe in the Constitution should have no place in the council of ministers. It is for the prime to take a call on him," Azad said."Either Hegde should apologise in both Houses and to the nation or the prime should take a decision on whether such people should continue," he added.Both Houses were disrupted by opposition members over Hegdes remarks.The of state for skill development had said at an event in that he respects the Constitution but "it will be changed in the days to come".

